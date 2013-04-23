FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ireland loses 30 mln-pound UK tax case
April 23, 2013

Bank of Ireland loses 30 mln-pound UK tax case

Tom Bergin

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - A British tax tribunal has rejected an attempt by Bank of Ireland (BoI) to avoid 30 million pounds ($46 million) in corporation tax by transferring a financial contract between subsidiaries, the UK tax authority said on Tuesday.

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said BoI’s Bristol and West home mortgage subsidiary had tried to make the tax bill “disappear” through “a flawed attempt to exploit what it thought was a loophole in the tax rules”.

Bristol and West transferred a swap contract with a 91 million pounds gain to an affiliated company at no cost, HMRC said.

Bank of Ireland declined to comment.

