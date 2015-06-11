FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ireland raises 750 mln euros with inaugural CoCo
June 11, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Ireland raises 750 mln euros with inaugural CoCo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland raised 750 million euros from the sale of high-risk CoCo bonds on Thursday in a deal that was seven-times oversubscribed, the bank said.

The bonds were sold at a yield of 7.375 percent, with more than 5 billion euros worth of orders, Bank of Ireland said in a statement.

Contingent convertible bonds or “CoCos” are hybrid securities that count as Tier 1 capital under the Basel III international banking regulations.

They behave like bonds but can be written off or converted into ordinary shares if regulators declare a bank’s capital has fallen too low, potentially wiping out CoCo holders in the process.

Permanent TSB is the only other Irish bank to have issued CoCo bonds. It placed 125 million euros with a small group of investors in April, offering a coupon of 8.625 percent. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill and Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
