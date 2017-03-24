DUBLIN, March 24 Bank of Ireland chief
executive Richie Boucher will retire later this year after
almost a decade in charge of the lender he guided from the brink
of nationalisation to lead a revival across the sector, the bank
said on Friday.
Boucher, who joined Ireland's largest lender by assets in
2003, headed up its corporate banking and retail divisions
before being appointed CEO in February 2009, shortly after the
bank, like all other Irish lenders, sought a state bailout.
Boucher said the board's succession process was now underway
and that he would continue to lead the group while facilitating
the transition to his successor.
"I will be 59 in August of this year and I feel it best for
the group that someone else leads the group's next stage of
development," Boucher said in a statement.
