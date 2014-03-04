FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ireland share placing closes at 0.33 euros per share
March 4, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Ireland share placing closes at 0.33 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial and Wilbur Ross sold a combined 6.4 percent stake in Bank of Ireland at 0.328 euros per share on Tuesday, Deutsche Bank, the placing’s bookrunner said in a statement.

The investors, who owned almost 18 percent of the bank between them before Tuesday’s sale, were among a group who helped to keep the bank out of state hands at the height of the euro zone crisis in 2011 when they paid about 10 cents a share.

A source familiar with the transaction told Reuters after the book closed on Tuesday that the pair had sold the shares at just under 0.33 euros per share, the upper end of initial guidance.

