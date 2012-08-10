UPDATE 2-Bank of Ireland squeezed by falling interest rates

* Low central bank interest rates hit earnings, income

* H1 op profit before provisions fell 65 pct to 58 mln euros

* Net interest margin falls to 1.20 pct from 1.33 pct y/y

* Says target of 2 pct interest margin in 2014 ‘very challenging’

By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland’s underlying operating profit slumped by two-thirds in the first six months of the year as cuts in central bank interest rates put pressure on its margins and mortgage arrears mounted.

The only Irish lender to avoid nationalisation after an unprecedented property crash, the bank said it remained on track to meet its restructuring targets under Ireland’s EU/IMF bailout.

But chief executive Richie Boucher said it would be “very challenging” to meet its own target of increasing its net interest margin - the gap between what it charges for loans and what it pays to borrow - to 2 percent by 2014 after it fell to 1.20 percent in June from 1.33 percent a year earlier.

“The first half of 2012 has been a very difficult environment,” Boucher told journalists. “The very low level of official interest rates has adversely impacted on our earnings rates and therefore our income.”

“I think with the steps we have taken, we will see that the margin will start to strengthen from here,” he said.

After attracting private capital to meet strict new central bank targets last year, Bank of Ireland is focused on restructuring its cost base, improving funding and weaning itself off an expensive government guarantee of its liabilities.

But while the bank cut the amount it pays to the government for the guarantee to 212 million euros in the first six months from 239 million a year earlier, costs and deposit levels remained stubbornly flat.

The bank is cutting 1,000 of its 13,200 employees but its operating costs were broadly flat at 842 million euros while deposits inched up to 72 billion euros.

Operating profit before provisions fell by 65 percent to 58 million euros in the six months to June compared with a year earlier, while the underlying pretax loss climbed to 907 million euros from 722 million.

Shares in the bank were down 6 percent at 9.2 euro cents at 0756 GMT.

‘VERY VERY WEAK’

“He’s on the right track doing right things but unfortunately the tough market environment has moved against him,” Stephen Lyons of Davy Stockbrokers said of Boucher’s efforts since he took over in 2009.

To bounce back from these “very very weak” pre-provision profit to sustained profitability, the bank needs to bring up deposit rates and hope the government scraps its bank guarantee soon, he said.

While the bank is forced to cut interest rates on its 17 billion euros of mortgages which track the European Central Bank’s benchmark rate, market competition is making it hard to raise interest rates on deposits. Lower official rates, meanwhile, are cutting returns on investments.

Mortgage arrears are worsening, though Boucher said the rate of deterioration was slowing.

The proportion of the bank’s owner occupier mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days rose to 7 percent at the end of June from 5.6 percent at year-end and compared with the industry average of 10.2 percent at the end of March.

The level of arrears among properties bought by investors to rent out, the most distressed part of its mortgage books, was 14 percent, up from 10.8 at year-end.

Boucher in February said he expected mortgage arrears to peak in 2012. While that remains the bank’s goal, Boucher said it is “it’s too early to call.”

Total impairments for the first half climbed to 941 million euros after the bank made provisions for 842 million in the same period last year.

Under the government’s latest restructuring of its banking sector almost a year ago, Bank of Ireland will form the core of a radically pared-down industry along with Allied Irish Banks .

A sector wide deleveraging process helped push Bank of Ireland’s loan to deposit ratio down to 136 percent from 144 at the end of 2011 after it completed its 10 billion divestment target.