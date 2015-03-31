FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fairfax sells Bank of Ireland stake at 0.36 euros per share - source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Fairfax sells Bank of Ireland stake at 0.36 euros per share - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 31 (Reuters/IFR) - Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings sold a 2.9 percent stake in Bank of Ireland at 36 euro cents per share on Tuesday, a source familiar with the transaction said.

The Canadian property and casualty insurer run by contrarian investor Prem Watsa on Monday offered to sell 935 million shares, half of its 5.8 percent stake, via Deutsche Bank , Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

Fairfax bought an 8.7 percent stake in 2011 as part of a consortium including U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross when the shares were trading at 10 euro cents and cut that to 5.8 percent last March. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.