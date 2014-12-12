BRIEF-Bank of Ireland to acquire RESI mortgage portfolio from Irish Bank Resolution Corp's liquidators

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland :
* Acquisition of performing RESI mortgage portfolio
* Today agreed terms to acquire a portfolio of performing residential mortgages from Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson, special liquidators to Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Ltd
* Consideration of 253 million euros is payable in cash on completion
* Acquisition is consistent with bank’s plan to grow its lending volumes
* Transaction is expected to close shortly