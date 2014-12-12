FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland to acquire RESI mortgage portfolio from Irish Bank Resolution Corp's liquidators
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland to acquire RESI mortgage portfolio from Irish Bank Resolution Corp's liquidators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland :

* Acquisition of performing RESI mortgage portfolio

* Today agreed terms to acquire a portfolio of performing residential mortgages from Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson, special liquidators to Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Ltd

* Consideration of 253 million euros is payable in cash on completion

* Acquisition is consistent with bank’s plan to grow its lending volumes

* Transaction is expected to close shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.