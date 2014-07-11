FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ireland CEO says to receive treatment for cancer
July 11, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Ireland CEO says to receive treatment for cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland Chief Executive Richie Boucher has been diagnosed with cancer but does not expect to have to take a significant amount of time off work, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Boucher will receive treatment for colon cancer during the first week of August, but expects to be back to work in September, the statement said.

Boucher became chief executive of Bank of Ireland in 2009 and helped the bank become the only major Irish lender to remain out of state control. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

