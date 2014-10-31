BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says generating capital at significant pace

DUBLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland :
* Trading in line with expectations, benefiting from positive economic environment
* Net interest margin up to approximately 208 bps during third quarter
* Defaulted loans continue to decline, fell to 16.4 billion eur at end-Sept
* Continues to generate capital at a significant pace, cet 1 14.1 percent versus 13.2 percent at end-June
* Loan volumes 83.3 billion eur at end- Sept versus 83.4 billion at end-june
* Loan volumes partially reflect rise in sterling, repayments continue to exceed new lending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)