BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says generating capital at significant pace

* Trading in line with expectations, benefiting from positive economic environment

* Net interest margin up to approximately 208 bps during third quarter

* Defaulted loans continue to decline, fell to 16.4 billion eur at end-Sept

* Continues to generate capital at a significant pace, cet 1 14.1 percent versus 13.2 percent at end-June

* Loan volumes 83.3 billion eur at end- Sept versus 83.4 billion at end-june

* Loan volumes 83.3 billion eur at end- Sept versus 83.4 billion at end-june

* Loan volumes partially reflect rise in sterling, repayments continue to exceed new lending