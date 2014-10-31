FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says generating capital at significant pace
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says generating capital at significant pace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland :

* Trading in line with expectations, benefiting from positive economic environment

* Net interest margin up to approximately 208 bps during third quarter

* Defaulted loans continue to decline, fell to 16.4 billion eur at end-Sept

* Continues to generate capital at a significant pace, cet 1 14.1 percent versus 13.2 percent at end-June

* Loan volumes 83.3 billion eur at end- Sept versus 83.4 billion at end-june

* Loan volumes partially reflect rise in sterling, repayments continue to exceed new lending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.