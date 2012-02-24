FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ireland UK deposits to escape govt guarantee
February 24, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 6 years ago

Bank of Ireland UK deposits to escape govt guarantee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Deposits made with Bank of Ireland’s UK businesses will not be protected under Ireland’s expensive government guarantee scheme from the end of March, Ireland’s finance minister said in a notice published on Friday.

Bank of Ireland, the country’s largest lender, saw its deposits grow by 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in the second half of 2011, mostly thanks to its UK unit, but its fees paid for the state guarantee rose by 31 percent year-on-year to 449 million euros.

Ireland gave local lenders the green light to offer deposits to corporate and institutional investors without a state guarantee when it extended the scheme for another year in November.

