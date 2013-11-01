FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland margins increase, arrears stabilise
#Credit Markets
November 1, 2013

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland margins increase, arrears stabilise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland : * The positive momentum in re-building the group’s net interest margin (nim)

has continued * Average nim in excess of 190bps achieved during the third quarter * Total arrears in our Irish mortgage loan books stabilised in the third

quarter of 2013 * Estimates the budget bank levy will give rise to a charge of c.e40m per annum

for the group * Deposits marginally above 72 billion EUR at en-June, resulting in LTR below

120 percent * Continues to proactively formulate and assess range of options in relation to

preference shares


