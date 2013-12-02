FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says no new capital needed after review
December 2, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says no new capital needed after review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland : * Bank of Ireland had adequate capital as at 30 June 2013 to meet the

requirements of BSA * The bank continues to expect to maintain a buffer above a cet1 ratio of 10

per cent on a Basel 3 * Central bank estimated a range of potential SME provisions 486 million EUR above levels as at 30 June 2013. * Central Bank of Ireland notes that provision estimation is in and of itself

uncertain * C.bank extrapolated provisions on mortgage book with a mean estimate 360

million above boi estimate * The bank remains confident in its own methodologies, calculations and

impairment provisions

