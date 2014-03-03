FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland cuts 2013 loss, profitable in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland cuts 2013 loss, profitable in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland : * FY underlying loss before tax of 569 million euros versus 1.49 billion euros

loss a year ago * FY op profit before impairments 1.065 billion euros versus 242 million euros

a year ago * Says is profitable and generating capital in 2014 * FY net interest margin 2.03 percent in H2, sustained in early 2014 * FY impairments 1.665 billion euros versus 1.724 billion year ago, reflects

consideration of bsa * H1 core tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 percent, 9 percent Basel III fully loaded * Owner occupier mortgage holders in arrears over 90 days 7.4 percent versus

7.9 at end-June, btl 18.2 percent versus 17.6 percent * Says 2013 turning point for Irish economy, conditions continue to improve

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.