BRIEF-Bank of Ireland profitable as mortgage arrears fall
April 25, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland profitable as mortgage arrears fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland : * Trading in line with expectations, profitable and generating capital since

the start of the year * Macroeconomic environment and outlook in key markets of Ireland, UK

continuing to improve in 2014 * Net interest margin of approximately 205 bps, achieving higher margins on new

lending * Asset quality trends improving in line with expectations, falls in early and

default mortgage arrears * Core tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 percent versus 12.3 percent end-December, loan

volumes 83.3 billion EUR end-March

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
