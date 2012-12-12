FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Ireland to sell 200 mln euros of subordinated debt
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Ireland to sell 200 mln euros of subordinated debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland said on Wednesday it is issuing 200 million euros ($260 million) of 10-year subordinated debt as it looks to extend its return to capital markets.

The bank, the only Irish lender to avoid full state control after the crash in the euro zone country’s property market, raised 1 billion euros via a non-state backed covered bond last month in a move the country’s finance minister described as a milestone for the sector.

The latest issue, which will likely be priced on Thursday, will carry a 10 percent coupon, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.