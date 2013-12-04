FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ireland meets 580 mln euro placing target-source
December 4, 2013

Bank of Ireland meets 580 mln euro placing target-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 4 (IFR/Reuters) - Bank of Ireland has got enough orders to meet its target of placing 580 million euros ($788.08 million) of equity on Wednesday as part of a deal to repay 1.8 billion euros of state-owned preference shares, a source involved in the deal told Reuters.

The share sale will redeem 537 million euros of the state’s holding, with the rest to be raised by issuing debt secured on the preference shares. The pricing of the placement will be announced later on Wednesday, the bank said.

