Bank of Ireland says mortgage arrears stabilising

DUBLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland said it was confident that mortgage arrears among its customers were stabilising after the rate of growth in problem mortgages continued to slow in the second half of last year.

Ireland’s largest bank said the proportion of its owner occupier mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days rose a touch to 9.9 percent at the end of 2012, lower than the 11.3 percent industry average recorded at the end of September last year.

“The most important thing for us is that the issue isn’t getting bigger,” chief executive Richie Boucher told reporters on Monday, referring to the slowing pace of growth in problem mortgages.

“The problem is manageable from a Bank of Ireland perspective and we are managing it.”

Boucher added that the bank’s deposit book had continued to grow in 2013 but that it would not meet its target of increasing net interest margin to 2 percent by 2014 unless there was a dramatic change in the cycle of central bank interest rates.