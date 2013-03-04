FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland FY underlying op profit 242 mln eur
March 4, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland FY underlying op profit 242 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland : * FY underlying loss before tax of 1.49 billion euros versus 1.52 billion euros

loss a year ago * FY underlying op profit before impairments 242 million euros versus 413

million euros a year ago * FY impairments 1.724 billion euros versus 1.939 billion euros a year ago, nim

1.33 percent versus 1.25 percent a year ago * Deposits rise to 75 billion euros versus 71 billion euros a year ago, FY core

tier 1 capital ratio 14.4 percent * Reliance on monetary authority funding 12 billion euros versus 23 billion

euro a year ago * Owner occupier mortgages in arrears over 90 days 9.9 percent versus 9.2 at

H1, buy-to-let 23.4 percent versus 20.8 percent at H1 * Says has begun engagement on options to mitigate pension defecit of 1.2

billion EUR at end-2012 * Says continues to face many challenges, starting to see some of benefits from

actions taken

