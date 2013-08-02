BRIEF-Bank of Ireland net interest margin up sharply to 1.65 pct

DUBLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland : * H1 net interest margin 1.65 percent versus 1.34 percent in H2 2012 * H1 underlying loss before tax of 383 million euros versus 933 million euros

loss a year ago * H1 op profit before impairments 380 million euros versus 37 million euros a

year ago * H1 impairments 780 million euros versus 941 million euros a year ago * Owner occupier mortgage holders in arrears + 90 days 7.9 percent versus 7.5

end-December, buy-to-let 17.6 percent versus 15.8 percent * Deposits 72 billion EUR versus 75 billion at end-December, ECB funding falls

to 9 billion EUR * H1 core tier 1 capital ratio 14.2 percent, loan to deposit ratio 121 percent * Says pace of arrears formation has slowed, progress towards profitability

gaining momentum * Says 2 percent net interest margin target remains appropriate, nim momentum

continued at end H1