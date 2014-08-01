FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland returns to profit in first half
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland returns to profit in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland : * H1 underlying profit before tax 327 million euros versus 395 million euros

loss a year ago * H1 impairments 444 million euros versus 780 million euros a year ago * H1 net interest margin 2.05 percent versus 2.03 percent in H2 2013 * Home mortgages in arrears over 90 days 7.0 percent versus 7.4 at

end-December, buy-to-let 18.5 percent versus 18.2 percent * H1 core tier 1 capital ratio increases to 13.2 percent, loan to deposit ratio

112 percent * Net loan book 83 billion EUR versus 85 billion at end-December, ECB funding

falls to 6 billion EUR * Says confident pace of reduction in loan book will continue to slow * Continues to expect to maintain buffer above core tier 1 capital ratio of 10

percent on transitional basis

