FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Ireland not part of any tracker mortgage talks-CEO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

Bank of Ireland not part of any tracker mortgage talks-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland’s chief executive reiterated on Monday that the lender was not involved in any talks to move loss-making mortgages that track the European Central Bank’s low interest rate off its balance sheet.

Ireland’s government was last year looking at ways to shift so-called “tracker” mortgages from state-run Allied Irish Banks and permanent tsb off their books, and Bank of Ireland said at the time it was not part of those discussions.

“We are not involved in any discussions on moving our tracker book into another vehicle,” Richie Boucher told a news conference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.