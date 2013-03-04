Bank of Ireland not part of any tracker mortgage talks-CEO

DUBLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland’s chief executive reiterated on Monday that the lender was not involved in any talks to move loss-making mortgages that track the European Central Bank’s low interest rate off its balance sheet.

Ireland’s government was last year looking at ways to shift so-called “tracker” mortgages from state-run Allied Irish Banks and permanent tsb off their books, and Bank of Ireland said at the time it was not part of those discussions.

“We are not involved in any discussions on moving our tracker book into another vehicle,” Richie Boucher told a news conference.