FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Ireland not involved in tracker mortgage talks
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Bank of Ireland not involved in tracker mortgage talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland said on Tuesday that it was not engaged in discussions with the government over its plans to move loss-making “tracker” mortgages off the balance sheets of some Irish lenders.

The government wants to shift mortgages that track the ECB interest rate from state-run Allied Irish Banks and Irish Life and Permanent but Bank of Ireland’s chief executive said that it did not come into the talks as it was not fully in state hands.

“Bank of Ireland are not engaged in any such discussions with the state or IBRC (Irish Bank Resolution Corporation) but we are obviously keeping a close eye on potential developments,” Richie Boucher told the bank’s annual meeting.

“We are not owned by the state so it wouldn’t occur for us to be involved.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.