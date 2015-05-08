FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Italy's liabilities fall to 177 bln euros in April
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Italy's liabilities fall to 177 bln euros in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other central banks in the euro zone fell to 177.2 billion euros in April, from 191.5 billion euros in March, data showed on Friday.

Italy’s position within the so-called Target2 system - which settles cross-border payments in the euro area - worsens during period of financial stress, mirroring outflows from the domestic banking system.

Italy’s Target 2 balance jumped above 200 billion euros in December, to its highest since December 2013.

The Bank of Italy explained that increase to technical factors and temporary operations. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
