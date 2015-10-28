FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Italy chief defends role in watchdog case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco defended on Wednesday the central bank’s oversight of troubled lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto (BPS), which is the focus of a legal probe.

Prosecutors said earlier this month they had opened an investigation into Visco and seven other officials over the collapse and subsequent sale of BPS after small shareholders complained that the central bank’s action had cost them dearly.

“I only want to say that I have no hesitation in defining the oversight of the Bank of Italy as legitimate, correct and attentive,” Visco said in his first comments on the probe.

The Bank of Italy had requested that BPS be put under special administration in February 2013 after an inspection the previous year found serious irregularities and large capital losses at the small lender.

The central bank then picked another small Italian bank, Banco di Desio e della Brianza, to take over BPS. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
