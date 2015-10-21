Italian prosecutors say facts need checking in Bank of Italy case

ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) - An investigation of the governor of the Bank of Italy and seven other officials has begun, following a complaint from private individuals, but the facts still need to be checked, Italian prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are investigating central banker Ignazio Visco for possible fraud and corruption as part of an inquiry into the collapse and sale of Banca Popolare di Spoleto (BPS), according to a legal document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The prosecutors’ office in Spoleto acknowledged the investigation in a statement on Wednesday, saying it was opened on Aug. 3.

“The listed crimes are those which were inferred from the narrative of the complainants, and as such do not express anything but the legal expression of a hypothesis proposed by private individuals, which need to be verified and evaluated,” Spoleto prosecutor Alessando Cannevale said in a statement.

“Further investigations are in progress, which should be carried out rapidly, including with the cooperation of the relevant offices in the Bank of Italy.”

Being placed under investigation in Italy does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will necessarily follow.

The Bank of Italy had requested that BPS be put under special administration in February 2013 after an inspection the previous year found serious irregularities and large capital losses at the small lender.

The central bank then picked another small Italian bank, Banco di Desio e della Brianza, to take over BPS by buying a majority stake through a share issue reserved for Banca Desio, which now owns 81.7 percent of BPS.

The operation drastically reduced the value of other stakes in BPS, and a lawyer representing around 100 minority shareholders took their case to the prosecutors. The lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday the Bank of Italy had refused a better offer for BPS from a different bidder.

The Bank of Italy officials who were in charge of BPS at the time said that bid had not been taken into consideration as the documents provided had proved “completely unreliable”.

“So much so that we filed three complaints with prosecutors in Spoleto in relation to the inaccuracy of the documents,” they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Antonio Patuelli, the head of the Italian Banking Association (ABI), said he did not think there was any merit in the shareholders’ complaint. “As far as I am concerned, there is no case to answer,” he told reporters.