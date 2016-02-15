Prosecutors want investigation into Bank of Italy governor shelved

MILAN/ROME, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors investigating Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco over the collapse and sale of Banca Popolare di Spoleto (BPS) have asked for the case to be shelved, a lawyer representing the complainants said.

Riziero Angeletti, a lawyer representing around 100 minority shareholders in BPS who had filed a complaint against the central bank, told Reuters on Monday that the prosecutors had notified him that they wanted the probe to be shelved.

A Bank of Italy source confirmed the prosecutors’ request, which must now be ruled upon by a judge. The prosecutors did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The Bank of Italy had requested that BPS be put under special administration in February 2013 after an inspection the previous year found serious irregularities and large capital losses at the small, local lender.

The central bank picked another small Italian bank, Banco di Desio e della Brianza, to take over BPS through a share issue reserved for Banca Desio, which now owns 81.7 percent of BPS.

The operation drastically reduced the value of other stakes in BPS, and minority shareholders represented by Angeletti took their case to the prosecutors. (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi and Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Katharine Houreld)