Japan govt wants talks with opposition on Shirakawa successor-Nikkei
January 22, 2013 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Japan govt wants talks with opposition on Shirakawa successor-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Japanese government and ruling Liberal Democratic Party want to consult with three leading opposition parties to decide on a successor to Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, whose term ends in April, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The proposed talks would take place before the government presents its nominee to the parliament, the newspaper said.

Opposition support is crucial to confirm Shirakawa’s successor since the LDP-led ruling coalition lacks a majority in the upper house.

The government will also seek to make an exception to the rule that nominees for posts requiring parliamentary approval are rejected if their names appear in the media in advance, the Nikkei said.

Reporting By Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

