FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Khartoum to open first Gulf branch in Bahrain
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Khartoum to open first Gulf branch in Bahrain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA, March 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Khartoum, an Islamic institution which is Sudan’s biggest privately owned bank, plans to open a wholesale banking branch in Bahrain, its first branch in the Gulf, its chief executive told Reuters.

“It comes logically because the bank’s vision and ambition is to be the biggest financial institution in Sudan,” said Fadi Salim Al Faqih, whose bank is majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank.

Bank of Khartoum has applied for a branch licence and is hoping to finalise the process of obtaining it within weeks, he said.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s central bank said on Wednesday that it had granted a licence to Turkish Islamic lender Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi, majority-owned by Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank, to open a wholesale branch in the country. It will be the bank’s first branch outside Turkey. (Reproting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.