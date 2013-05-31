FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rwanda's Bank of Kigali says Q1 profit rose 8.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
May 31, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Rwanda's Bank of Kigali says Q1 profit rose 8.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIGALI, May 31 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali pretax profits rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to $6.8 million and the bank expects the opening of an office in Kenya to help it tap more opportunities.

The bank, which is the largest in the small African state by assets and has a 34 percent market share, said its net interest income rose 48 percent from a year ago to $11.6 million as loans expanded.

“With our entry into Kenya, we look to extend our broad product offering to corporate entities in East Africa as we seek to unlock further trade and investment opportunities in the region,” Chief Executive Officer James Getara said in a statement.

The bank opened a representative office in Nairobi during the period under review, bucking the trend in the region, where Kenyan banks have been expanding around the region, at a time when lenders of other nations were not expanding into Kenya.

Rwanda, which has a population of just over 10 million, borders the bigger east African states of Uganda and Tanzania with Kenya just to the east. (Reporting by Jenny Clover; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.