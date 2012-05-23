FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Montreal profit rises on U.S. acquisition
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Montreal profit rises on U.S. acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal’s quarterly profit rose by a stronger-than-expected 27 percent, helped by the 2011 acquisition of U.S. lender Marshall & Ilsley, Canada’s No. 4 bank said on Wednesday.

BMO earned C$1.03 billion ($1.01 billion), or C$1.51 a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30. That compared with a year-before profit of C$813 million, or C$1.32.

On an adjusted basis, the bank earned C$1.44 a share. Analysts had expected, on average, a profit of C$1.36 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.