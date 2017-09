TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 12 percent on the back of strong capital markets and domestic lending income, and the lender raised its dividend by 3 percent.

Net profit was C$1.08 billion ($993.51 million), or C$1.60 a share, for the second quarter ended April 30, up from C$962 million, or C$1.40 a share, a year earlier.

BMO is Canada’s fourth-largest bank.