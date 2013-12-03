FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Montreal Q4 profit inches higher; dividend raised
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Montreal Q4 profit inches higher; dividend raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal, Canada’s No. 4 bank, said on Tuesday its quarterly profit rose 1 percent as stronger wealth management profit was offset by weaker trading results.

The bank, the first Canadian lender to report results for the fiscal fourth quarter, also raised its quarterly dividend by 2.7 percent to 76 Canadian cents a share.

Bank of Montreal earned C$1.09 billion ($1.02 billion), or C$1.62 a share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a profit of C$1.08 billion, or C$1.59 a share, in the year-before period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.