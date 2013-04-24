FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon fails to win dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over forex trade pricing
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon fails to win dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over forex trade pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp : * Fails to win dismissal of U.S. government lawsuit over foreign exchange

trades, but some claims are dismissed -- court ruling * U.S. district judge lewis kaplan says U.S. complaint “generally suffices” to

allege principal claim over alleged improper pricing of foreign exchange

trades * Kaplan says complaint plausibly alleges that bank failed to provide ”best

execution” on pricing the trades * Kaplan says complaint adequately alleges that bank took active steps to

mislead clients about how trades were being priced

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
