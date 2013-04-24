BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon fails to win dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over forex trade pricing

April 24 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp : * Fails to win dismissal of U.S. government lawsuit over foreign exchange
trades, but some claims are dismissed -- court ruling * U.S. district judge lewis kaplan says U.S. complaint “generally suffices” to
allege principal claim over alleged improper pricing of foreign exchange
trades * Kaplan says complaint plausibly alleges that bank failed to provide ”best
execution” on pricing the trades * Kaplan says complaint adequately alleges that bank took active steps to
mislead clients about how trades were being priced