BRIEF-Bank of NY Mellon fails to win dismissal of lawsuit over securities lending linked to Lehman

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp : * Fails to win dismissal of lawsuit over securities lending agreements linked

to lehman brothers collapse -- court ruling * Securities lending clients alleged more than $1 billion of losses related to

bank’s investments of their cash collateral * U.S. district judge richard sullivan refuses to dismiss breach of contract

claim against Bank of New York Mellon * Sullivan dismisses claims for monetary damages over alleged breach of

fiduciary duties, and over bank’s alleged lack of good faith