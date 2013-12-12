FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia won't seek a U.S. retail bank acquisition - CEO
December 12, 2013 / 8:45 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia won't seek a U.S. retail bank acquisition - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia : * Won’t seek a U.S. retail bank acquisition - CEO * To continue to seek international growth in Latin America and Asia-CEO * Could seek “selective” acquisitions within in its current footprint * CEO would prefer to use capital for growth than to buy back shares * Happy with current 37 percent stake in CI Financial * CEO sees Basel common equity tier 1 ratio staying in range of 9-9.5 percent * Focused on reducing structural costs across the bank, reducing overlap from

recent acquisitions * Could expand its online retail bank internationally within current footprint

