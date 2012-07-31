FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Nova Scotia sells C$1.5 bln debt-term sheet
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Bank of Nova Scotia sells C$1.5 bln debt-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday
sold C$1.5 billion ($1.47 billion) of fixed to floating rate
debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
    The debt has an initial fixed rate of 2.898 percent until
Aug. 3, 2017. It was priced at par to yield 158.2 basis points
over the Canadian government benchmark.
    After Aug. 3, 2017, and until the final maturity date, Aug.
3, 2022, the issue bears a floating-rate of 125.5 basis points
over the three-month CDOR.
    The investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia was the
sole bookrunning manager of the sale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.