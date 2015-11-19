Bank of Qingdao seeks up to $666 mln in Hong Kong IPO - IFR

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Qingdao plans to raise up to $666 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Thursday.

The bank is offering 990 million shares in the range of HK$4.75 to HK$5.21 each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said, citing sources close to the matter.

Bank of Qingdao, the largest city commercial lender in China’s northern province of Shandong, will accept orders between Friday and next Wednesday.

Six cornerstone investors have committed $435 million to the IPO. Bank of Qingdao could not reached for an immediate comment. (Additional reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)