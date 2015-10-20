FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB could extend, modify asset purchasing programme -Bank of Spain
October 20, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

ECB could extend, modify asset purchasing programme -Bank of Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could extend and modify its asset purchase programme aimed at boosting inflation and growth in the euro zone, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday.

“If the (ECB) deems it necessary, it could use the flexibility it has given the acquisition programme to extend its size ... or modify its composition,” Linde said.

Linde also said that current inflation levels in the single currency bloc were worryingly below the ECB’s target of near 2 percent. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

