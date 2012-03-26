FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of St Petersburg 2011 profit below forecasts
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 6 years ago

Bank of St Petersburg 2011 profit below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Bank of St. Petersburg, one of Russia’s largest listed non-state banks, said full year net profit came in at 5.88 billion roubles ($201 million) for 2011, below market expectations.

The bank had been expected to post a 6.4 billion rouble net profit compared to 4.1 billion roubles in 2010, according to an analyst poll. [ID: nL6E8EM9TN]

Bank of St. Petersburg said earlier in March that it expects to post a 4 billion rouble ($136 million) loss on a non-performing loan, which may negatively affect its profit. [ID: nL5E8E64YA] (Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by John Bowker)

