FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of St Petersburg to meet investors on Eurobond-source
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of St Petersburg to meet investors on Eurobond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Bank of St. Petersburg will hold a series of meetings with investors from April 19 to discuss a possible Eurobond issue, a financial source said on Monday.

BNP Paribas and UBS will organise the roadshow for the firm, which is ranked among Russia’s top 30 banks by assets, the source said.

The roadshow will start in Hong Kong, then the bank’s representatives will meet investors in Singapore on April 20, followed by a series of meetings in Switzerland and London, the source said.

Russian banks and companies are interested in borrowing abroad while foreign investors are in the market for Russian debt after the finance ministry placed three benchmark Eurobond tranches worth $7 billion in late March, taking advantage of strong demand. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.