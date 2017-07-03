July 3 Bankrate, an operator of websites comparing personal finance packages, said it would be acquired by marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.

Bankrate shareholders will receive $14 per share, representing a 9 percent premium to the stock's Friday closing.

The deal has an enterprise value of $1.4 billion. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)