Bankrate posts profit on lower costs
July 31, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

Bankrate posts profit on lower costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.16 vs $0.44 loss/shr last year

* Q2 rev up 24 pct

* Q2 operating costs down 25 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Bankrate Inc, which publishes personal finance content online, posted a second-quarter profit on lower costs.

The company reported a net income of $16.3 million, or 16 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with a loss of $39.7 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 18 cents per share.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $122.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 18 cents per share, on revenue of $123.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating costs fell about 25 percent to $62.2 million.

The company expects overall revenue growth in the low to mid-20 percent range for the full year.

“We expect that the investments we are making will begin to provide benefits in the not too distant future, particularly in the fourth quarter and early next year,” Chief Executive Thomas Evans said in a statement.

Bankrate shares closed at $15.95 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

