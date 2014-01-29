FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss banker in French tax probe returns home
January 29, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Swiss banker in French tax probe returns home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The head of Swiss private bank Reyl & Cie is back at work in Geneva, the bank said on Wednesday, having returned from France after a travel ban imposed by the local authorities as part of an investigation into possible tax evasion was lifted.

The bank said in December the French authorities had put Francois Reyl under formal investigation and had told him not to leave France.

“I can confirm Francois Reyl is back in Geneva,” a spokeswoman for Reyl & Cie said, without elaborating further.

Francois Reyl and his father Dominique, Reyl & Cie’s chairman, were put under formal investigation in October on suspicion that the bank helped a French cabinet minister hide undeclared assets in a secret Swiss bank account. The minister, Jerome Cahuzac, stepped down in March. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian in Zurich and Lionel Laurent in Paris; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

