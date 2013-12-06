FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Director of Swiss bank Reyl under investigation in France
December 6, 2013 / 4:17 PM / 4 years ago

Director of Swiss bank Reyl under investigation in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The director of Swiss private bank Reyl has been put under formal investigation by French authorities in a tax-evasion probe, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

“The director general, Francois Reyl, was questioned by French investigating magistrates yesterday afternoon related to a procedure involving a small number of clients,” the bank said.

“The bank is shocked its director has been put under formal investigation and banned from leaving the country and exercising his role as director general,” the bank said in the statement.

Francois Reyl could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Reuters reported in October that France had opened a tax-evasion probe into Dominique Reyl, chairman of Reyl and Francois Reyl’s father, as part of a broader investigation into a former French budget minister’s undeclared Swiss bank account.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter

