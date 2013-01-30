FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liikanen group member advises against German bank reform draft
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Liikanen group member advises against German bank reform draft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s new bank rules should not focus on only separating proprietary trading from deposit taking activities, Jan P. Krahnen, a member of the European Union Liikanen bank reform group said on Wednesday.

“I strongly advise against only separating proprietary trading. Proprietary and non-proprietary trading are difficult to distinguish from a regulatory standpoint,” Krahnen, a director of the Center for Financial Studies at Goethe-University in Frankfurt, said in an e-mailed statement.

On Wednesday a draft law from the German finance ministry showed a proposal for only modest reform of its banking sector.

The proposal would compel traditional lenders to separate proprietary trading, but only when the assets associated with these risky activities exceed 100 billion euros or 20 percent of the balance sheet.

In Octoberm an EU advisory group called for banks’ traditional deposit-taking business to be legally separated from higher risk activities. (Reporting By Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.