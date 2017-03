Bankrupt oil and natural gas company Vanguard Natural Resources LLC won a court order on Monday approving its plan for raising $275 million to support efforts aimed at reducing more than $700 million in obligations.

Vanguard last month said the financing was at the "heart" of its planned restructuring and would put it in a stronger position on its exit from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, which the company launched on Feb. 1 with roughly $1.8 billion in debt.

