Roadhouse Holding ready to exit from Ch. 11 bankruptcy

Roadhouse Holding Inc said in court papers on Monday it is ready to emerge from the bankruptcy it launched in August with broad support from creditors for a restructuring plan that slashes debt and leaves it a leaner restaurant operator.

The papers were filed ahead of a hearing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Wednesday at which Roadhouse, which operates the Logan's Roadhouse steakhouse chain, will seek approval for its restructuring plan.

