Offshore energy services company GulfMark Offshore Inc is seeking court permission to organize a rights offering to raise $125 million as part of its plan to restructure its finances in bankruptcy.

Struggling with a slump in work for vessels that service offshore rigs, Houston-based GulfMark filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 17 with plans for slashing its debt by about $440 million.

