(Reuters) - Personal bankruptcy filings could fall by 8 to 10 percent this year from last year’s level as the economy, hiring, and household finances improve, according to Fitch Ratings.

The ratings agency said in a report released on Friday its forecast implies 800,000 to 820,000 filings this year provided economic conditions sustain momentum.

