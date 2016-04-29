Kansas court refuses to move Abengoa unit bankruptcy to Delaware

A judge in Kansas has rejected a bid by a unit of Abengoa SA to transfer its bankruptcy case to Delaware because it could leave creditors with a bit part in the restructuring of the Spanish renewable energy company.

Judge Robert Nugent of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wichita said in an order this week he would hold on to the Chapter 11 case of Abengoa Bioenergy Biomass of Kansas LLC, noting he was concerned creditors could be “lost in the sea of complex matters that may be pending in the larger Abengoa case.”

